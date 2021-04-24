Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Back in Circulation

A CDC panel determined that the benefits of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine far outweigh any potential risks.
A CDC panel determined that the benefits of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine far outweigh any potential risks.
(4-23-21)
The use of the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine has been paused for more than a week as CDC experts look at blood clot..
There is a “possible link” between Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine and very rare blood clots, the European medicines..