Labour leader calls for stronger lobbying rules

Sir Keir Starmer has said that there needs to be "more and stronger lobbying rules" as the existing ones "obviously aren't working".

Speaking during a visit to Gower in south Wales, the Labour leader added that the government's voting down of Labour's plans for a parliamentary inquiry into lobbying was the "wrong thing to do".

Report by Patelr.

