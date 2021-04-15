Headline 7a 4-15-21

Buchanan, with a look at your news 12 now headlines.

Protests erupted in knoxville following new information about the shooting that injured a police officer and left a high school student dead.

In the preliminary report, officials said that a student had a gun and fired a shot that hit a police officer.

Now the tbi says the bullet that hit the officer wasn't fired by the student.

The knoxville mayor has asked the district attorney to release body camera footage of the incident.

The district attorney denied so that they can maintain the integrity of the investigation.

They mayor says she will continue to push for transparency and communication.

Chattanooga police make an arrest in last month's grove street shooting.

18 year old greylin brock is charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Investigators think brock shot a 24 year old man.

The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Brock already had outstanding warrants for theft and conspiracy.

He's booked into the hamilton county jail.

