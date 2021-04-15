Boris Johnson ‘agrees thoroughly’ with Lord Pickles

The Prime Minister has said he agrees "thoroughly" with Lord Pickles that reforms were required when it came to monitoring the relationship between the private sector and the civil service.

Boris Johnson's comments come after Lord Pickles, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), said it was unusual that the former Head of Government Procurement, Bill Crothers, was able to have a part-time role with Greensill Capital signed off before he had left Whitehall.

Report by Patelr.

