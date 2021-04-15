Berliners take to street against rent cap being deemed illegal

Thousands of Berliners took to the streets on Thursday afternoon, April 15, after the highest court struck down the rent cap as illegal.

The protesters, wearing (FFP2) masks to adhere to coronavirus restrictions, flooded the streets in reaction to the decision of Germany's highest court they say essentially killed affordable housing in the state.