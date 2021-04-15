Restaurants, shops to bear the brunt of weekend curfew in Delhi

Delhi government has announced weekend curfew in the national capital to deal with the rising cases of COVID-19.

New restrictions allow restaurants to only facilitate home delivery and takeaways, banning dine-in to curb the spread of the virus.

Reacting to this, a restaurant manager in Greater Kailash said the business has already been "badly affected" due to the pandemic, while also blaming the general public for the situation Delhi has now landed in.

The weekend curfew will kick in Delhi from 10 pm of April 16 and will be in force till 6 am of April 19.

Only essential services will continue unhindered during the new restrictions.