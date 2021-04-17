Weekend curfew spells trouble for Delhi gym owners

As the Delhi government has shut gyms, malls and other 'non-essential' businesses during the weekend curfew to curb the spread of coronavirus, owners of fitness facilities are foreseeing darks days just like last year.

Facilities such gyms were seeing traction late last year after months of dull period due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, but now again they are bearing the brunt of the tough measures announced in view of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in the national capital.

"Since last year, our clientele has reduced and now it'll be further affected.

It's become difficult for us to pay rent.

Like theatres, govt should also let us run," pleaded a gym owner.