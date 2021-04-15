Fork in the Road: Does Nicole's Restaurant have the best Beef Manhattan in the Wabash Valley?

(WTHI) - The Fork in the Road Crew has been out searching for the best Beef Manhattan in the Wabash Valley.

The fork in the fork in the road crew has been out searching for the best beef manhattan in the wabash valley.

The first stop was the acorn grill in sullivan..

On day two..

It was off to 'micks it up diner' in harmony.

And the third and final stop takes the crew to 'nicole's restaurant' in bicknell indiana.

Nicole ricketts is the owner.

She says the nominations to put her in the top three are very humbling.

She says their version of the beef manhattan is very popular, and they sold out while we were there.

One things that is unique about their manhattan is the choice of bread.

"we serve it on a home made roll instead of bread like it normally is, the roast we cook ourselves, the mashed potatoes, their real mashed potatoes , we make our gravy from scratch for it, and it's just all made from scratch."

The judges the judges sat down to try the manhattan.

You can see from the smiles that it was a definite contender.

Now it's time for them to vote for best beef manhattan in the wabash valley.

We will unveil the big winner for you right here tomorrow on news 10 first at five.

As always..

We would like to thank our sponsors "joe's italian foods" in newton, illinois and "refreshment services pepsi".

Now..

Let's check back in with "kevin orpurt" for another quick look at your evening forecast!

///// tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.