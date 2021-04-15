Tips you should know before making that switch to air conditioning

Temperatures have dropped for the time being....but it won't be long until they begin to rise again.... and many of you will be wanting to turn on the air conditioning.

However, there are a few steps you should take before enjoying the cooler air in your home.

Storm team 10's david siple shows us what you can do to make sure your h-v-a-c system runs smoothly and efficiently [take pkg outcue: soc duration:1:45] your h-v-a-c, or your heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, system is like your vehicle.

There are many running parts and over time, those parts may need special care.

Bay's heating and cooling technician, todd moody, wants to give you tips to should follow to make sure your system runs without a hitch.

"very important is the filters.

That protects everything.

The compressor, your coil.

If it's clogged up, pressures in your a.c.

System build and it's hard on your compressor."

Changing your filters at least every 3 months is very important.

Moody says a dirty filter will make your system run hard and your energy bill will reflect that.

When we go to the store, we have several air filters to choose from.

The most expensive ones can prevent mold spores and other small particles.

But those filters have a thicker fabric inside.

That thick fabric will make air harder to push through the filter.

Spraying your outdoor unit with a low-pressure water hose can also ensure proper airflow.

Debris can gather around and on the system.

The air outside is sucked through and it cools the refrigerant.

So, if anything is blocking that airflow, the system will again run hard.

"you need them all open even in the rooms you are not using.

You really want the vents open and everything.

The system is sized for the house so if you go shutting stuff off, it kind of changes the pressures and the temperatures in the a.c.

And the refrigerant which is mare harmful than it is helpful."

Moody told me that calling h.v.a.c.

Companies to come out to do a simple service can truly extend the life of your system.

And it can help save you from high energy bills in the future.

