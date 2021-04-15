Derek Chauvin Trial: Testimony Ends, Closing Arguments Set For Monday

The defense rested on Thursday after calling seven witnesses this week.
Derek Chauvin said he was invoking his Fifth amendment right not to testify, Esme Murphy reports (2:45) WCCO 4 News At 5 - April 15, 2021
Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin on Thursday waived his right to testify to the jury about his part in the deadly arrest..
Testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial is over, and both sides have rested their cases, Esme Murphy reports (3:02). WCCO 4 News At..