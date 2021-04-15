Derek Chauvin Trial: Testimony Ends, Closing Arguments Set For Monday
The defense rested on Thursday after calling seven witnesses this week.

Derek Chauvin said he was invoking his Fifth amendment right not to testify, Esme Murphy reports (2:45) WCCO 4 News At 5 - April 15, 2021