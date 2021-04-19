Derek Chauvin Trial: Judge Cahill Prepares Jury With Instructions

Closing arguments began Monday morning in the trial of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd (21:17).
WCCO 4 News - April 19, 2021
Closing arguments began Monday morning in the trial of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd (21:17).
WCCO 4 News - April 19, 2021
Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin on Thursday waived his right to testify to the jury about his part in the deadly arrest..
At the end of the second week of Derek Chauvin’s trial, Judge Cahill ruled to keep the trial in Minneapolis and not delay it,..