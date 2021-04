Hosemann on the American Rescue Plan

AND THERE HAVE NOW BEEN 7-THOUSAND, 127 LIVES LOST TOTHE VIRUS.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNORDELBERT HOSEMANN -DISCUSSING HOW THE STATE ISPLANNING TO SPEND ITS MONEYFROM THE RECENTLY PASSED"AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN"THE STATE RECEIVEDONE-POINT-EIGHT BILLIONDOLLARS.UNDER THE RELIEFGUIDELINES, LOCALITIESCAN USE THE MONEY TO PROVIDEASSISTANCE TO HOUSEHOLDS,SMALL BUSINESSES ANDNON-PROFITS.PREMIUM PAY FORESSENTIAL WORKERS IS ALSOAVAILABLE.HOSEMANN SPOKE ABOUTEDUCATION AND EMPLOYMENTOPPORTUNITIES.<"SO WHAT WE WANT TO DO BYHAVING AN EDUCATEDPOPULATION THAT HAS THECORRECT TECHNICALTRAINING.

THAT HAS BEENEDUCATED IN OUR PUBLICSCHOOL SYSTEM OR OTHERSCHOOL SYSTEM, THEN ISREADY TO MOVE INTO THE LABORFORCE AND BECOME PART OFTHAT LABOR PARTICIPATIONRATE."