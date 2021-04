Vice President Kamala Harris tours M&T Bank Stadium mass vaccination site

TOURING THE MASS VACCINATIONSITE AT M AND T BANK STADIUMON HER 100TH DAY IN OFFICE.WMAR 2 NEWS ABBY ISAACS JOINSUS LIVE OUTSIDE AFTER SPEAKINGWITH MEMBERS OF MARYLAND'SCONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION WHOTOURED WITH HER.THE VICE PRESIDENT ANMARYLAND CONGRESSIONALDELEGATES ALL SPOKE ABOUT THEPROGRESS THAT HAS BEEN MADE INTHE BIDEN ADMINISTRATIONSFIRST 100 DAYS& AND THE HOPETHEY HAVE IN CONTINUED STEPSTO RECOVER FROM THE PANDEMICAND GAURANTEE A BETTER FUTUREFOR AMERICANS YEARS DOWN THEROAD.

HERE AT M AND T BANKSTADIUM, VICE PRESIDENT KAMALAHARRIS WAS GREETED WITHAPPLAUSE FROM VACCINATORS ANDPEOPLE GETTING VACCINATED.THEN SHE GOT A TOUR OF THESITE WITH GOVERNOR LARRYHOGAN, SENATORS CHRIS VANHOLLEN AND BEN CARDIN AND DR.ANTHONY FAUCI.

AFTER, SHESPOKE ON THE PROGRESS MADEDURING THE FIRST 100 DAYS INOFFICE.

SHE SAID IN THE FIRST100 DAYS THEY HAVE CREATEDMORE NEW JOBS THAN ANY OTHERADMNISTRATION IN HISTORY,HIGHLIGHTING THE AMERICANRESCUE PLAN&.

SAYING AMERICANASPIRATION HAS DEFINED THEFIRST 100 DAYS.

HARRIS-American aspiration is how wegot to more than 200 millionshots in arms in less than 1days.

In fact, just thismorning we got new data on howthe economy did in the firstquarter of this year andthings are looking up.

Americais one again on the move andthatwhatstadium which is thisvaccination effort 3:31-54 BenCardin - Wethe American rescue plan didso much for Maryland families.They can no hug their grandchildren again.

We can openschools safely.

Families canget together safely now.

Weable to keep businesesalfloat.

Our ecnomy isgrowing.

HARRIS ACKNOWLEDGEDTHERE IS STILL A LONG WAY TO GAND THEIR NEXT FOCUS IS ONHELPNG GET AMERICANS BACK TOWORK AND SUPPORTINGFAMILIES&WITH THE AMERICANJOBS PLAN AND THE AMERICANFAMILIES PLAN AND THAT THEPRESIDENT FORMALLY UNVEILEDLAST NIGHT.

