San Francisco Bar Review Bombed and Accused of Anti-Asian Racism After 18-Year-Old Beaten
San Francisco Bar Review Bombed and Accused of Anti-Asian Racism After 18-Year-Old Beaten

A San Francisco bar's yelp page was temporarily disabled after it was accused of anti-Asian racism against an 18-year-old boy.

The teen's mother, Sofia Enguillado, posted a TikTok that gives details on the attack of her son C.J.