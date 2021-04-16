Pilot vaccination center focusing on vaccination equity in Southern Oregon

Today FEMA, state and local agencies held a news conference to release more details about the new Community Vaccination Center coming to Jackson County next week.

Is pilot location because it's centrally located and can reach those in josephine and klamath counties áand this area was hard hit by wildfires in 2020.

The main goal of the c-v-c is to provide additional vaccine doses and staff to reach hard-to-reach populations and those who are disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

County leaders spoke today about the reality our local health systems are living in -- saying that first responders, medical professionals and public health workers have been stretched to their limits for the past year.

Are our organizations that help people are simply tired --butted-- with fema coming down, partnering with the state with the oregon health authority, oregon office of emergency management, all coming to team up to come to jackson county, to those of us that live here and that it had been working.

This, this is a welcome relief.

According to john vial, if all goes according to plan, when the 8 week program ends, jackson county will be fully vaccinated for all those that desire to do so.

The c-v-c will provide an additional 1-thousand doses of the pfizer vaccine a day, starting next week.

It will also create a drive-through clinic, bolster the current walk-in clinic, and add a mobile unit to reach rural populations.

At the same time that we're trying to offer these large vaccine events.

We are also as a medical community partnering to make sure that we reach out to those.

Who are maybe not be able to access that.

Coming up tonight on newswatch 12 at 6, we'll take a closer look at how the c-v-c program plans to