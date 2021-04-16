Virtual Mt. Vernon Students Can Attend Prom After Push Back

Have changed their minds.

It's been a rough year for mount vernon high school senior adaleida cox -- having to sit out on her final color guard season while sequestered at home with her four younger siblings learning virtual.

Then prom was on the chopping block too.

"we missed out on our last senior dances -- like formal football games -- all of that -- and now prom.'

But after covid-19 cases started declining--- principal kyle jones just recently -- announced it was back on -- but with a caveat virtual students are not allowed to go principal jones -- telling us -- initially he was following school rules for extracurricular participation.

Which virtual students are not eligible for.

"he told me -- you knew the restrictions when you decided to be 100 percent virtual.

And i had told him like when i decided to be 100 virtual -- there was no chance of prom.

And posey county was in the red zone -- so i decided to do it for my safety.'

Out of nearly 3- hundred upper- classmen -- just 22 are virtual.

Principal jones says -- after so many angry calls and emails from parents and students on thursday they will be laying out the red carpet for all students -- next saturday.

"it's something she should be able to remember -- it's a night every high schooler should have."

And while adaleida is frustrated by the back and forth -- she is excited she finally has a place to wear her dream dress with her best friend "we wanted to be able to do this together to have this memory."

Reporting in mount vernon marisa patwa 44news and a different kind of prom happening -