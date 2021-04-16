WEB EXTRA: Land Rover That Will Carry Prince Philip's Coffin Revealed

Prince Philip helped design a custom Land Rover hearse that will be used at his funeral on Saturday (4/17).
Take a look.
Prince Philip helped design a custom Land Rover hearse that will be used at his funeral on Saturday (4/17).
Take a look.
Mourners left flowers and cards at Windsor Castle to honor the late Prince Philip on Friday (4/9). The Duke of Edinburgh "passed..
Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth, died at Windsor Castle on Friday (4/9). A statement on behalf..
Prince Philip returned home Tuesday after a month-long hospital stay in London. Buckingham Palace said the 99-year-old Duke of..