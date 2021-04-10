WEB EXTRA: Statement On The Death Of Britain's Prince Philip

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth, died at Windsor Castle on Friday (4/9).
A statement on behalf of the Queen said: "The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."
Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth, died at Windsor Castle on Friday (4/9).
A statement on behalf of the Queen said: "The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."
Mourners left flowers and cards at Windsor Castle to honor the late Prince Philip on Friday (4/9). The Duke of Edinburgh "passed..