WEB EXTRA: What To Expect At Prince Philip's Funeral

The funeral for Prince Philip will be in Windsor, England on Saturday (4/17).
COVID-19 restrictions have forced the Royal Family to scale down plans.
Here's what you can expect to see.
Prince Philip helped design a custom Land Rover hearse that will be used at his funeral on Saturday (4/17). Take a look.
Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth, died at Windsor Castle on Friday (4/9). A statement on behalf..