Welcome back... purdue volleyball opened play thursday in the ncaa tourney....for former terre haute south star caitlyn newton this is her fourth appearance in the ncaa tourney with the boilers... newton and the seventh seeded boilers faced high point... purdue struggled early but newton would bring life to the boilers....the senior with a big kill.... newton later in the opening set with a big ace...purdue would fight off seven set points in the first set to win it 26-24... newton ends the second set with a monster spike...she led purdue with 18 kills... purdue wins three-nothing to advance on to the sweet 16 round of the ncaa tourney on sunday.... newton played one of her best matches of the season, the senior said afterwards she hopes she can keep her career going a few more matches at purdue....