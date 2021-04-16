Home and Garden Show returns with changes

Home and Garden Show President Becky Williamson says to keep the event safe, the halls are wider and masks are encouraged, though not required.

Webpage.

Last year's home and garden show led to concern about the arrival of covid-19 in fort wayne.over a year later, the event is back in the coliseum, with a vaccination clinic next door.fox 55's drew fry tells us how people are feeling to be back in a familiar setting.

3 gayle and don springer have been coming to the home and garden show for a while.gs: "12, 15 years easy, easy.

Probably more than that."and although the show was postponed to mid-april, gayle is just grateful she can attend at all.gs: "we just love it.

And i wasn't for sure it was going to be on this year, and i'm so glad it is.

So glad it is.

I've missed it."

The covid-19 vaccination clinic also located in the coliseum takes up about one third of the space the home and garden show would normally occupy.show president becky williamson says to keep the event safe, the halls are wider and masks are encouraged, though not required.bw: "as soon as we got the go-ahead and the approval from the health department, we were ecstatic."

Standup: despite the uncertainty and smaller scale of the home and garden show, visitors say it felt just like they hoped it would.ds: "we run into so many people that we've known for years, business and personal.

And it's kind of like almost a family reunion coming back out here, so we love coming out here."williamson and the springers say the overall experience hasn't changed.bw: people are just ready to be out again and thankful to be here.gs: do what you normally do if you come to the home and garden show.

It hasn't changed.

It hasn't changed as far as comfort.roughly 450 businesses are featured at the event this year, about 200 less than the show would have in a normal year.

In fort wayne, i'm drew frey, fox 55 news.

The home and garden show will continue tomorrow from eleven to nine... saturday from ten to nine... and sunday from 11