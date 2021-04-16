Indianapolis: Gunman opens fire near Fedex facility, atleast 8 dead | Oneindia News

India reports a record 2,17,353 daily coronavirus cases taking the total caseload to over 1.42 crore.

While taking a dig at the Modi Govt, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi said that The strategy to fight the current Covid surge comprises a "Tughlaqi lockdown, ringing bells and singing praises to the Lord.

30 sadhus participating in the mega Kumbh Mela at Uttarakhand's Haridwar have tested positive for COVID-19.

Former CBI director Ranjit Sinha passed away on Friday morning in Delhi.

At least eight people were killed in a shooting in the US city of Indianapolis late Thursday.

#Indianapolis #Covid19 #KumbhMela