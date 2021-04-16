Massive turtle catches US anglers by surprise with unexpected visit

A Saturday afternoon fishing trip took an unexpected turn in Knoxville, Tennessee, when two friends received an unexpected guest to their boat.

The footage filmed by Michael Feiden on April 3 initially shows the water surface splashing about before the head of a giant turtle appears and catches the two anglers by surprise.

Although some may have found the experience frightening, Feiden was intrigued by the reptile saying of the encounter “we were fishing and didn’t even realise the turtle was approaching us."