Mug Club: Maynard Fire Dept. Hosting Ham Dinner

To you by holld farms bakerand , april 17th, the maynard fire department in marcy is hosting a ham dinner.

It's takeoutonly r until they sell out.... and these dinners do sell fast!

For $10, the dinners come with ham, mashed potatoes, corn, peas, applesauce, coleslaw, rolls and pie.... and individual sides for the gravy and raisin sauce.

The fire department is also offering free, local deliveries why you buy 5 or more dinners.

To place an order, call 315-732-8181.

