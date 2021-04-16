What to expect when you call 911

There are 22 dispatchers in Olmsted County and 11 of them have more than 20 years experience.

On daybreak.

New on daybreak.

When someone is in trouble and calls 9?

"*1*- 1... a dispatcher is the very first person to help.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins spoke with a dispatcher with the rochester police department to learn more about how they're able to get you the help you need.

She joins us live.

Good morning, madelyne./// tyler.

This week is national public safety telecommunica tors week and dispatchers here at the olmsted county government center want to take the time to make sure the public understands what happens when you call 911.

"911 ?

"* where is your emergency?"

That's always the first thing you'll hear on the other line.

Which of course ?

*- is a stranger.

Dispatcher tony pasquale tells me it's their job to help calm you down so they can get the correct information to the responders arriving on scene.

He says depending on the type of situation you're calling about... you might have to tell a couple different people what's "it's something that a lot of times, just reassuring them help's coming.

We know where you are.

We have people coming.

It just lifts that weight off their shoulders.

You can hear that sigh and they start calming down.

You can start understanding what they're trying to tell you again.

They might still be talking a million miles a minute, but you're at least starting to make some headway.

And that's something that i think we're very blessed at rochester olmsted's 911 center.

We have some really awesome call takers."

There are 22 dispatchers here in olmsted county and 11 of them have more than 20 years of dispatching experience.

So thank you for helping keep the community safe.

Live in rochester.

Madelyne watkins kimt thank you madelyne.

Rochester dispatchers want you to know that if you accidently call 9?

"*1?

"*1... do not hang up immediately.

Stay on the line and tell them