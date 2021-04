8 dead, several injured in mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility

LEGISLATION HOUSE DEMOCRATSPASSED, AIMED AT CLOSING THEEQUAL PAY GAP IN THE WORKPLACE.NINE PEOPLE ARE DEAD...INCLUDINGTHE GUNMAN IN A MASS SHOOTINGNEAR INDIANAPOLIS.THANKS FOR JOINING US THISMORNING, I’M LISA GREENBERG, ANDWE START THE 7 O’CLOCK HOUR WITHTHIS DEVELOPING STORY.AND I’M CHRIS SHAW..IT HAPPENED LATE LAST NIGHT.BUT POLICE ARE STILL ON SCENERIGHT NOWINVESTIGATING...THEY’RE TRYINGTO FIGURE OUT EXACTLY WHATHAPPENED...AND WHY.THIS IS A LIVE LOOK.WE’VE GOTTEN NEW DEVELOPMENTS ATHE MORNING HAS GONE ON...FORTHE NEWEST INFORMATION...LET’SGO TO KELSEY ANDERSON, WITH S GOTO KELSEY ANDERSON, WITH OURSISTER STATION IN INDIANAPOLIS.00 - 0511 -15AT LEAST EIGHT PEOPLE ARE DEAFTER A MASS SHOOTING AT A FEDEXFACILITY IN INDIANAPOLIS.TAKE VOPOLICE RESPONDED TO THE SCENEAFTER RECEIVING REPORTS OF SHOTSFIRED.POLICE SAY THE SHOOTER KILLEDEIGHT PEOPLE BEFORE TAKING HISOWN LIFE.POLICE AT LEAST FOUR OTHERPEOPLE WERE TAKEN TO THEHOSPITAL BY AMBULANCE...INCLUDING ONE IN CRITICALCONDITION.THREE OTHERS WENT TO THEHOSPITAL WITH OTHER INJURIES ANDSOME WERE TREATED AND RELEASAT THE SCENE.POLICE SAY THEY ARE NOW