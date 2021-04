'The People v. The Klan': A mother's courage to pursue justice

“The People v.

The Klan” is a four-part CNN Original Series, produced by Blumhouse Television, about the little-known true story of Beulah Mae Donald, a Black mother in Alabama who took down the Ku Klux Klan after the brutal 1981 murder of her son, Michael.

