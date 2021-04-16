SJFD respond to early morning structure fire

4 Cats Killed in Evansville House Fire
WEVV
Several pets were killed in a Thursday morning house fire on Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, according to the Evansville Fire..
Authorities.
The st.
Joseph fire department spent their morning battling a structure fire on the 1800 block of faraon street ... according to fire officials the structure had four apartment units it in, one was unoccupied..
Officials add that three occupants were home at the time of the fire, but no injuries have been reported... the cause of the fire is still under investigation... the red cross has been called in to assist
This is Otter Creek Fire Departments 4th fire and 3rd structure fire of the week.