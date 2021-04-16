Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, April 16, 2021

SJFD respond to early morning structure fire

Credit: KQTV
Duration: 0 shares 2 views
SJFD respond to early morning structure fire
SJFD respond to early morning structure fire
SJFD respond to early morning structure fire

Authorities.

The st.

Joseph fire department spent their morning battling a structure fire on the 1800 block of faraon street ... according to fire officials the structure had four apartment units it in, one was unoccupied..

Officials add that three occupants were home at the time of the fire, but no injuries have been reported... the cause of the fire is still under investigation... the red cross has been called in to assist

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage

North Las Vegas FD: 1 person injured in structure fire near Lone Mountain Road

North Las Vegas FD: 1 person injured in structure fire near Lone Mountain Road

KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
11pm-2021-03-15

11pm-2021-03-15

WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
10am-2021-03-15

10am-2021-03-15

WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN