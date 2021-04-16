Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: We’ll never give up in Premier League title race

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has vowed to keep pushing and says Manchester United “will never, ever give up”, even if he concedes catching Premier League leaders Manchester City now looks unrealistic.Having finished third and reached three cup semi-finals in his first full season, the Red Devils are safely ensconced in second heading into the home straight and have a Europa League semi-final against Roma to prepare for.