Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: We’ll never give up in Premier League title race

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has vowed to keep pushing and says Manchester United “will never, ever give up”, even if he concedes catching Premier League leaders Manchester City now looks unrealistic.Having finished third and reached three cup semi-finals in his first full season, the Red Devils are safely ensconced in second heading into the home straight and have a Europa League semi-final against Roma to prepare for.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to end season on a high in Europa League
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to end the season on a high after Manchester United set-up a Europa League semi-final against..