Starmer: Every day there’s more evidence of return to sleaze

Sir Keir Starmer has said that “every day there is more evidence of this return to sleaze”.

The Labour leader’s comments come after it was revealed that Health Secretary Matt Hancock has shares in a family company which has contracts with the NHS.

A government spokeswoman said the health secretary had acted “entirely properly in these circumstances” and “in accordance with the ministerial code”.

