Exercising Regularly May Protect You Against COVID-19 Hospitalization

A new study, published in the ‘British Journal of Sports Medicine,’ has found a correlation between physical activity and the severity of COVID-19 symptoms. The study found that out of 48,440 Californians, those who were most active before falling ill were least likely to be hospitalized or die.

The most active were made up of those who exercise for at least 150 minutes a week.

That means regular exercise, such as swimming, biking, running or walking, can substantially protect against severe cases of COVID-19.

People in the least-active group, less than 10 minutes of exercise a week, were hospitalized due to COVID-19 at twice the rate of the most-active group.

That least-active group was also found to be 2.5 times more likely to die.

I think, based on this data we can tell people that walking briskly for half an hour five times a week should help protect them against severe Covid-19, Study Lead Dr. Robert Sallis, via ‘The New York Times’.

Dr. Sallis, who led the new study, stressed the importance of getting vaccinated.

A 2020 study found that better fitness was tied to an enhanced vaccine response.