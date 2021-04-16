Friday 4/16 Insider Buying Report: VOLT, XPL

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

On Thursday, Volt Information Sciences' Director, Arnold Ursaner, made a $24,601 purchase of VOLT, buying 6,150 shares at a cost of $4.00 each.

Volt Information Sciences is trading up about 0.9% on the day Friday.

Before this latest buy, Ursaner purchased VOLT on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $30,366 at an average of $1.38 per share.

And at Solitario Zinc, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director James KB Hesketh who bought 25,000 shares for a cost of $0.31 each, for a trade totaling $7,750.

Solitario Zinc is trading off about 13.3% on the day Friday.

Hesketh was up about 125.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with XPL trading as high as $0.70 at last check today.