West Bengal Polls | Bengalis battle & funny memes | In case You Missed It | Oneindia News

In case you missed it, we tell you how polling in west Bengal has been so far, fro the violence, to the controversies to the memes.

We also wonder why Bengalis lose their bhadralok behaviour when it comes to elections.

And in the end, we have a blast from the past.

Watch the video!

#WestBengalElections #MamataMemes #ModiMemes