Thousands Of COVID Vaccine Appointments Available In NYC, But Not Enough People Signing Up

One of New York City’s biggest concerns during the pandemic was managing the demand for COVID vaccine appointments, from overcrowding to online booking.
But now, the challenge seems to have flipped.
CBS2's John Dias reports.
One of New York City’s biggest concerns during the pandemic was managing the demand for COVID vaccine appointments, from overcrowding to online booking.
But now, the challenge seems to have flipped.
CBS2's John Dias reports.
You may have an easier time getting a COVID vaccine appointment in New York now as thousands more spots open up. This comes as we..
6am-2021-03-16