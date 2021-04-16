Cuomo tip hotline

More than 100 tips have come through a hotline created during the governor's impeachment investigation.

Up for the governor cuomo investigation.

It went live two weeks ago.

The assembly judiciary committee is investigating the governor on multiple fronts including sexual harassment allegations and issues surrounding coronavirus in nursing homes.

A lawfirm is collecting the information at this email addres.... and at this phone number.

(212) 450-3600.

We have both listed at wktv.com.

The governor signed a law today that requires internet companies, that