New investigators sworn in

What you need to know: April 16
Good morning, North State! Here's what you need to know to start your day on Friday, April 16.
A new digital forensic investigation program is preparing i-s-u students for their future careers.
Three cyber-criminology students were sworn-in at the vigo county superior court this afternoon.
They will help local law enforcement recover and review evidence from on-going investigations and prosecutions in vigo county.
They're excited to take on this new responsibility.
////// "great opportunity it gives us the real world experience that we would not get any other way.
It's a great partnership and we are really excited for it.
We are also going to come out of this with a lot of new skills and knowledge that we wouldnt of had before."
////// they begin training this summer and will officially start their one-year internship roles during the
