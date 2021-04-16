New investigators sworn in

A new digital forensic investigation program is preparing i-s-u students for their future careers.

Three cyber-criminology students were sworn-in at the vigo county superior court this afternoon.

They will help local law enforcement recover and review evidence from on-going investigations and prosecutions in vigo county.

They're excited to take on this new responsibility.

////// "great opportunity it gives us the real world experience that we would not get any other way.

It's a great partnership and we are really excited for it.

We are also going to come out of this with a lot of new skills and knowledge that we wouldnt of had before."

////// they begin training this summer and will officially start their one-year internship roles during the