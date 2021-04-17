Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis criticizes CDC for 'huge mistake' in handling Johnson & Johnson vaccine

But what does it mean for Cubans?

Raul Castro, who stepped down as President of Cuba in 2018, will now leave the most powerful position on the island.

The last Castro in power is retiring as the head of the Communist Party in Cuba.

THE C-D-C'S HANDLED HEALTHCONCERNS WITH THE JOHNSON ANDJOHNSON VACCINE.

PERHAPS THEBIGGEST IMPACT - INCREASEDVACCINE HESITANCY - FOR THOSEALREADY SKEPTICAL.

NEW TONIGHT-- WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5'S DERELOWE WITH MORE ON A GROWINGIMPACT.< STOPPING SHOTS OUT OFABUNDANCE OF CAUTION.... 152DESANTIS I THINK THE MESSAGION THIS HAS BEEN HORRIFIC.

THEFUTURE OF THE JOHNSON ANDJOHNSON SHOT REMAINS UNCLEAR.BUT JUST THE DECISION TO PAUSETHE VACCINE... IS HAVING ANIMPACT.

ON FRIDAY GOVERNOR RONDESANTIS CRITICIZED FEDERALGOVERNMENT OFFICIALS..

SAYINGTHEIR HANDLING OF THE HEALTHCONCERNS WILL LEAD TO MOREHESITANCY.

4236 DONNA JACOBS,RESIDENT YES, DEFINITELY PAUIT.

AND SEE WHAT'S GOINGWRONG.

SEE WHY THIS ISHAPPENING.

CDC OFFICIALS ACURRENTLY INVESTIGATING SIXCASES OF RARE BLOOD CLOTTINGIN WOMEN WHO RECEIVED THE J&JSHOT.

ALL WERE BETWEEN THEAGES OF 18 AND 48.

REACTIONSOCCURED WITHIN TWO WEEKS...3709 SHAY HICKS, RESIDENT IHONESTLY WOULD STILL GET IT.IT'S NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE THATHAD THE BLOOD CLOTS.

ALMOST 7MILLION DOSES OF THE SHOT HAVEBEEN GIVEN.

DOCTORS SARESIDENTS NEED TO REMAINVIGILANT.

DR. LYSSETCARDONA, CHAIR OF INFECTIOUSDISEASES, CLEVELAND CLINMARTIN HEALTH 248 CONSIDERINGTHE AMOUNT OF IMMUNIZATIONSWE'VE HAD.

THE BENEFITS STILLOUTWEIGH ANY POTENTIAL RISK.BUT IT IS IMPORTANT TO TAKE APAUSE AND TAKE A LOOK AT ALLOF THE DATA AND MAKE SURE THEVACCINE CONTINUES TO REMAINSAFE.

105 DESANTIS IF YOU'REGOING TO DO THAT YOU COULDHAVE DONE IT IN A WAY THAT'SNOT GOING TO CAUSE A LOT OFPEOPLE TO LOSE CONFIDENCE.

YOULOOK AT HOW PEOPLE VIEW J&JNOW, THE POSITIVE VIEW PLUNGEDAS A RESULT.

DEREK LOWE WPNC 5.