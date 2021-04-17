Skip to main content
Saturday, April 17, 2021

'Kill The Bill' protesters march through London despite Prince Philip funeral

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Noisy "Kill the Bill" protesters marched along Whitehall this afternoon (April 17) despite the protest clashing with Prince Phillip's funeral.

"Boris Johnson's a racist," protesters chanted.

