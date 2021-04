“Kill the Bill” protesters clashed with police officers in Westminster, central London on Saturday (April 3) as thousands marched across the UK.

Video shows officers from the Metropolitan Police and City of London Police clashing with protesters and making arrests early on Saturday evening.

Some protesters appeared to throw objects at the police in the melee.