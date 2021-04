Thousands of people gathered to protest against President Milos Zeman in Prague, Czech Republic on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

Zeman is accused of treason for his pro-Russian stance over the alleged participants of Russian spies in a huge Czech ammunition explosion.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @evan_bentley.