In this clip, the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery arrives at Windsor Castle ahead of Prince Philip's funeral ceremony.
The footage was filmed on Saturday (April 17).
In this clip, the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery arrives at Windsor Castle ahead of Prince Philip's funeral ceremony.
The footage was filmed on Saturday (April 17).
In this clip, the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery arrives at Windsor Castle ahead of Prince Philip's funeral ceremony.
The footage was filmed on Saturday (April 17).
The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral procession set off with the coffin followed by senior royals led by the Prince of Wales and..
Members of the public watch as the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery move up the Long Walk at Windsor Castle during a rehearsal..