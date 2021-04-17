Sheffield United relegated from the Premier League
Sheffield United's relegation from the Premier League has been confirmed following a 1-0 defeat at Wolves.The rock-bottom Blades will play in the Sky Bet Championship next term after Willian Jose’s second-half winner.Under caretaker boss Paul Heckingbottom United are 19 points from safety with six games remaining and have won just four times all season.