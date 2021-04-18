High School Baseball: Luers, Garrett Roll to Lopsided Wins

???busy day for high school baseball in the area... leo vs.

Bishop luers one of the better matchups... lions rolled in the first game of the doubleheader...???game two was a different story though... already up a run when we pick it up top of the fifth... brayden mcinturf bloops a single into short right... nate heflin scores... knights take a 7-5 lead... ???later in the inning, they're looking for more... ben weadock with a base knock to left... that puts runners on first and second with just one out for phillip whitacre... ???but donavin massing gets him to ground into the 4-6-3 double play to end the inning... that keeps it a two run ballgame, but luers would blow it open late...???knights go ???final stop comes at parkview field... couple ne-cc schools making the trip down to fort wayne, as garrett takes on west noble..

???railroaders with a 5-0 lead when we pick it up in the sixth, and that's when they start to blow it open... blake ratcliffe floats one just over the head of the shortstop... that scores brayden fisher..

And now blake gets to show you the flow..???next batter... runners on second and third for graham kelham... he records the first out of the inning, but trey richards comes home on the sacrafice... ???and the moments later... fundamental baseball... get 'em on, get 'em over, get 'em in... gage smith lifts a fly ball to center... plenty deep enough to plate ratcliffe, but he gets dirty anyway... ???garrett takes an 8-0 lead... railroaders