State lawmakers join the fight against hunger at Community Harvest Food Bank

They say that the number of cars coming through has decreased as of late, but Community Harvest is still in need of more volunteers.

Welcoming us into your home tonight.

Indiana lawmakers often face off with each other at the state capitol.

But this morning, four local representatives spent their time at the community harvest food bank, fighting hunger instead.fox 55's drew fry tells us why they say it's so important to stay involved in the community.

The community harvest drive- through food bank featured a handful of familiar faces this morning.state representatives bob morris, martin carbaugh, and phil giaquinta from fort wayne, and dan leonard from huntington, spent their saturday morning together, putting food into the trunks of cars.bm: 'it'd be a great day if there wasn't hungry people in the nine counties that the food bank services.

But the reality is, there's always hungry people.

There's always people in need.

So that's why i'm here today to help out, and my fellow colleagues are out here today volunteering as well."standup: the representatives helped community harvest donate around 900 boxes of food today.

They say that the number of cars coming through has decreased as of late, but that community harvest is still in need of more volunteers.bm: "it's things that we do as public servants.

And i just encourage people that see this today to call the food bank to come out and help out and volunteer their time as well."giaquinta, a democrat, doesn't always agree politically with the other three republican lawmakers.but today, they're all on the same team.pg: "it's kind of fun, you're right, to be away from the legislative process where things i know can get kind of tense.

It's just kind of nice to be out of that setting and be here where we're all working toward the same goal which is distributing food to those in need."community harvest president carmen cumberland says these lawmakers helped the food bank through the pandemic, and she's grateful for their continued support now.")cc: "it doesn't matter what side of the fence you're on, because when it all comes down to it, hunger is a human need, and people need to be fed.

And we all come together as one to make sure that happens."the representatives say they plan to finalize the state's two- year budget next week, which could include more funding for local food banks.

In fort wayne, i'm drew frey, fox 55 news.

Cumberland says most of these lawmakers are familiar with the food bank and have donated time before.she encourages anyone interested to consider donating time, talent or