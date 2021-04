Londoners pack Soho streets on Sunday night on first weekend since lockdown rules were eased Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 03:15s 18 Apr 2021 0 shares 2 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Londoners pack Soho streets on Sunday night on first weekend since lockdown rules were eased Londoners continued to make the most of the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions on Sunday (April 18) with some alfresco eating and drinking in Soho.

Londoners continued to make the most of the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions on Sunday (April 18) with some alfresco eating and drinking in Soho.