A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a busy tavern in south-eastern Wisconsin that left three men dead and three others injured.Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said earlier a suspect was asked to leave the Somers House Tavern in Kenosha County but returned and opened fire.
Suspect arrested after fatal shooting at Wisconsin tavern
Belfast Telegraph