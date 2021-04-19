Six English clubs join breakaway to form new European Super League

Six English clubs have agreed to join a new breakaway European Super League, it has been announced.Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham have linked up with six European clubs – three from Spain and three from Italy – to create a rival competition to the Champions League.It is anticipated three more clubs will join the breakaway group as founding members with the new competition, which will begin “as soon as practicable” to eventually feature 20 teams.