Angry Tottenham fans protest against club’s ownership in the wake of European Super League disaster Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:44s 22 Apr 2021 0 shares 2 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Angry Tottenham fans protest against club’s ownership in the wake of European Super League disaster Fresh footage has emerged of fans protesting against Tottenham Hotspurs' club owners after the European Super League u-turn.The video, filmed yesterday evening (Wed), shows angry Spurs fans calling for the club's owners to step down in the wake of the attempted breakaway.Fans can be seen expressing their anger towards the chairman, Daniel Levy, and its ownership, ENIC Group, ahead of the match against Southampton.All six of the English clubs - including Tottenham - have now withdrawn following widespread opposition to the proposal.Aziz Alici, 32, filmed the protesting from his flat near the stadium after hearing people chanting and shouting.He said: "I heard the shouting and was interested to hear what was going on."There definitely weren't as many people as there were at the protests outside Chelsea's stadium on Tuesday."They were holding banners and home-made signs."

Fresh footage has emerged of fans protesting against Tottenham Hotspurs' club owners after the European Super League u-turn.The video, filmed yesterday evening (Wed), shows angry Spurs fans calling for the club's owners to step down in the wake of the attempted breakaway.Fans can be seen expressing their anger towards the chairman, Daniel Levy, and its ownership, ENIC Group, ahead of the match against Southampton.All six of the English clubs - including Tottenham - have now withdrawn following widespread opposition to the proposal.Aziz Alici, 32, filmed the protesting from his flat near the stadium after hearing people chanting and shouting.He said: "I heard the shouting and was interested to hear what was going on."There definitely weren't as many people as there were at the protests outside Chelsea's stadium on Tuesday."They were holding banners and home-made signs."