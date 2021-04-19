Watch: Delhi couple stopped for not wearing masks, misbehaves with cops

A couple misbehaved with Delhi Police personnel during the weekend lockdown.

The incident took place in Delhi's Daryaganj area at around 4 pm on April 18.

The couple was stopped by cops for not wearing face masks inside their car.

The couple, identified as Pankaj and Abha, didn’t carry the mandatory curfew pass.

They were seen shouting and yelling at the cop after he stopped their car.

The couple also challenged the police to take action against them.

A policewoman arrived at the scene and took the woman to a police station.

A case has been registered against Pankaj and his wife Abha, informed officials.

Watch the full video for more.