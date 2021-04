Dodds: European Super League terrible for football

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says proposals for the new European Super League seem to take an "elite approach" to football which would be terrible for the sport.

She urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to speak to the 'top six' English clubs involved and encourage them to pull out of the plans for the sake of their fans.

Report by Alibhaiz.

